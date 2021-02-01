Monday, February 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned Kenyans to be wary of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Busia County, Ruto said there was a need for grey areas in the BBI report to be looked into before the referendum is held.

Ruto wondered why up to now, Kenyans were yet to get copies of the document so that they can read and make an informed decision afterward.

“Kenyans want to be told how they are going to benefit from the BBI.”

“They also want to read the document and understand it well,” said Ruto.

“We must be concerned about why some people are adamant that we go to a referendum before some issues in the BBI are addressed,” he added.

The DP laughed off the proposal in the document that counties will be getting 35 percent of the national resources, saying the proposal is unattainable.

“If right now counties are not getting whole of 15 percent as provided for in the Constitution, is it going to be possible to implement 35 percent?” he posed.

Ruto said he will continue to champion for the interests of lower-class citizens, adding that they have been forgotten for long.

“Let my competitors tell Kenyans what they intend to do instead of making noise and attacking me for talking about boda bodas and mkokoteni,” said Ruto.

“I was once a chicken seller but I’m now the Deputy President of Kenya, therefore, we must continue with the conversation about hustlers in the country,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST