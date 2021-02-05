Friday, February 5, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his political nemesis and Deputy President, William Ruto, are now a worried lot ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after the whole world endorsed outgoing UNCTAD Boss, Mukhisa Kituyi’s leadership, at the UN body.

Delegates from UNCTAD’s 195 member states applauded its outgoing Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, for his outstanding leadership of the organization for nearly eight years.

Kituyi tendered his resignation to focus on his presidential ambitions where he intends to go head-to-head with both Raila and Ruto for the top seat.

Kituyi received warm accolades for steering the organization to greater heights, as he presided over his last meeting of UNCTAD’s governing body, the Trade and Development Board, on Wednesday.

“We can appreciate the fruit of your work in many of the cornerstones that you leave behind for posterity,” Nasir Andisha said on behalf of member countries of the Group of 77 and China.

The group hailed Kituyi as a champion of development, a fighter against inequality and poverty, and a staunch supporter of the aspirations of the global south.

“Your approach is in line with our group’s conviction that development thinking is a diverse and complex political issue that needs to be owned locally and not a technocratic, one-size-fits-all matter dictated from the north,” Andisha, the ambassador of Afghanistan in Geneva said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by ambassadors from all the countries of the world who termed Kituyi as God-sent.

The accolades will embolden Kituyi’s push to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 to the chagrin of Raila and Ruto, who are also in the race to occupy the State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST