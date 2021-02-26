Friday, February 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel, appears to have learnt from the best when it comes to generosity as she takes the wheelbarrow gospel to a whole new level.

This is after she surprised her former primary school headteacher with a brand new car even as her husband, Ruto, is busy spreading the wheelbarrow gospel and donating wheelbarrows to hustlers in readiness for the 2022 contest.

Rachael, alongside her former classmates, paid a visit to Naftali Olasya in his home at Likuyani, Kakamega town, where she gifted him the Sh3 million Double Cabin Toyota Hilux.

The gift was for his influence on her life – more than thirty years ago.

She said that it was a way of expressing gratitude for the countless years he gave of his life and service.

Olasya is the former headteacher of Likuyani Primary school where Rachel studied from nursery to class seven.

She showered the retired teacher with praises attributing her success to him.

“Mr. Olasya was a stern, firm, and reputable teacher who shaped our childhood years to make sure we succeeded,” she wrote on her social media.

The retired teacher and his wife could not hide their joy beneath the mask as they received car keys.

Gratitude was written all over their faces as they stood in front of the car.

She shared photos of the elated teacher test-driving his new car.

Rachel also joined the family in mourning the loss of their daughter Bolivia Ambika Olasya.

They laid flowers on the grave of the deceased as they paid their respect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST