Friday, February 19, 2021 – The relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has deteriorated further after the President told his members of Cabinet associating with the DP to quit his government before he unceremoniously fires them.

According to sources, the visibly furious Uhuru read the Riot Act to CSs, PSs and CASs during a Cabinet meeting at State House.

He told them to stop supporting Ruto and toe the line or quit.

DP Ruto was conspicuously missing in the meeting, with his allies insisting that he was not invited.

The president warned officials who were not keen on working with him to join other factions and allow him to govern the nation peacefully.

“He said he was only keen to work with a strong united team and warned those with their loyalties elsewhere that they were free to leave and he would readily replace them.”

“He said it is either you are with him or not,” insiders said.

Uhuru reshuffled CASs and PSs on Wednesday.

He also appointed new CASs to his government.

The President directed them to focus on his Big 4 Agenda and Vision 2030 flagship projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST