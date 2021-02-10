Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Pump Attendants positions for one of our clients.

Salary: 20K

Locations: Kisumu, Kiambu, Nairobi, Nyahururu and Olkalou

Key Responsibilities

  • Filing a customer’s vehicle with petrol or diesel to the requested level.
  • Taking cash and providing change or preparing bank petrol charge slips
  • Checking the oil and water levels of the vehicle
  • Cleaning windscreen
  • Checking air pressure of tyres and pumping them up if necessary
  • Changing flat tyres
  • Selling and fitting minor spares.
  • Any other role as assigned by the station supervisor.

Required Skills

  • Be friendly and ready to help
  • Have reasonable verbal ability
  • Able to understand and carry out instructions
  • Be responsible and reliable
  • Able to work efficiently and quickly
  • Be willing to work on night shifts, weekends and holidays
  • Basic firefighting and security awareness skills will be an added advantage
  • Previous experience as a pump operator in a fuelling station will be an added advantage

Job Location: Should be willing to work anywhere around Nairobi and its neighboring counties. Also be able and flexible to be assigned to other station outside Nairobi

Education:

  • Must be at least a high school graduate.
  • A short course diploma in auto-mechanic or any related course is a plus.

Age: Preferably between 25 years and 35 years

How to Apply:

Please send your Cv to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 12th February 2021 clearly marking –“Pump Attendant” on the subject line.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply