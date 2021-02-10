Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Pump Attendants positions for one of our clients.

Salary: 20K

Locations: Kisumu, Kiambu, Nairobi, Nyahururu and Olkalou

Key Responsibilities

Filing a customer’s vehicle with petrol or diesel to the requested level.

Taking cash and providing change or preparing bank petrol charge slips

Checking the oil and water levels of the vehicle

Cleaning windscreen

Checking air pressure of tyres and pumping them up if necessary

Changing flat tyres

Selling and fitting minor spares.

Any other role as assigned by the station supervisor.

Required Skills

Be friendly and ready to help

Have reasonable verbal ability

Able to understand and carry out instructions

Be responsible and reliable

Able to work efficiently and quickly

Be willing to work on night shifts, weekends and holidays

Basic firefighting and security awareness skills will be an added advantage

Previous experience as a pump operator in a fuelling station will be an added advantage

Job Location: Should be willing to work anywhere around Nairobi and its neighboring counties. Also be able and flexible to be assigned to other station outside Nairobi

Education:

Must be at least a high school graduate.

A short course diploma in auto-mechanic or any related course is a plus.

Age: Preferably between 25 years and 35 years

How to Apply:

Please send your Cv to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 12th February 2021 clearly marking –“Pump Attendant” on the subject line.