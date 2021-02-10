Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Pump Attendants positions for one of our clients.
Salary: 20K
Locations: Kisumu, Kiambu, Nairobi, Nyahururu and Olkalou
Key Responsibilities
- Filing a customer’s vehicle with petrol or diesel to the requested level.
- Taking cash and providing change or preparing bank petrol charge slips
- Checking the oil and water levels of the vehicle
- Cleaning windscreen
- Checking air pressure of tyres and pumping them up if necessary
- Changing flat tyres
- Selling and fitting minor spares.
- Any other role as assigned by the station supervisor.
Required Skills
- Be friendly and ready to help
- Have reasonable verbal ability
- Able to understand and carry out instructions
- Be responsible and reliable
- Able to work efficiently and quickly
- Be willing to work on night shifts, weekends and holidays
- Basic firefighting and security awareness skills will be an added advantage
- Previous experience as a pump operator in a fuelling station will be an added advantage
Job Location: Should be willing to work anywhere around Nairobi and its neighboring counties. Also be able and flexible to be assigned to other station outside Nairobi
Education:
- Must be at least a high school graduate.
- A short course diploma in auto-mechanic or any related course is a plus.
Age: Preferably between 25 years and 35 years
How to Apply:
Please send your Cv to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 12th February 2021 clearly marking –“Pump Attendant” on the subject line.