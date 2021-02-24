Our client, a company in the oil industry is looking for vibrant Pump Attendants.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

  • Daily inspection of the production and treatment plant systems to ensure effective operations
  • Ensure adequate quantity and quality of water always
  • Daily chemical mixing and water treatment per standards established
  • Maintain the water treatment plant systems to ensure the availability of a clean water supply
  • Prepare work orders for servicing and repairs
  • Take charge of chemical store and maintain records of chemicals received and used
  • Ensure proper water rationing
  • Meter reading
  • Maintain general cleanliness of the station
  • Conduct regular Inspections of water tanks
  • Oversee security of water production plant
  • Prepare and submit reports of all operations as required
  • Other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualifications

  • An artisan certificate in plant/water operations
  • KCSE certificate, Diploma
  • At least 2-5 years’ experience in water operations
  • Experience in water pumping operations is a definite advantage

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 28-02-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.

