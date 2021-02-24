Our client, a company in the oil industry is looking for vibrant Pump Attendants.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Daily inspection of the production and treatment plant systems to ensure effective operations

Ensure adequate quantity and quality of water always

Daily chemical mixing and water treatment per standards established

Maintain the water treatment plant systems to ensure the availability of a clean water supply

Prepare work orders for servicing and repairs

Take charge of chemical store and maintain records of chemicals received and used

Ensure proper water rationing

Meter reading

Maintain general cleanliness of the station

Conduct regular Inspections of water tanks

Oversee security of water production plant

Prepare and submit reports of all operations as required

Other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualifications

An artisan certificate in plant/water operations

KCSE certificate, Diploma

At least 2-5 years’ experience in water operations

Experience in water pumping operations is a definite advantage

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 28-02-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.