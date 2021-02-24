Our client, a company in the oil industry is looking for vibrant Pump Attendants.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Daily inspection of the production and treatment plant systems to ensure effective operations
- Ensure adequate quantity and quality of water always
- Daily chemical mixing and water treatment per standards established
- Maintain the water treatment plant systems to ensure the availability of a clean water supply
- Prepare work orders for servicing and repairs
- Take charge of chemical store and maintain records of chemicals received and used
- Ensure proper water rationing
- Meter reading
- Maintain general cleanliness of the station
- Conduct regular Inspections of water tanks
- Oversee security of water production plant
- Prepare and submit reports of all operations as required
- Other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor.
Qualifications
- An artisan certificate in plant/water operations
- KCSE certificate, Diploma
- At least 2-5 years’ experience in water operations
- Experience in water pumping operations is a definite advantage
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.
The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 28-02-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.