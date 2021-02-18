Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for hiring corrupt and ineffective leaders to his government yesterday.

Speaking on Thursday, Mutua claimed that the appointments are not based on merit, capability and expertise but on patronage.

According to him, Uhuru had appointed a former Machakos County employee that he had fired for corruption and inefficiency.

“If there is anyone to blame for political chaos in this country is President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“Uhuru has appointed CASs for patronage not abilities.”

“I see some whom I fired from my county government for corruption and inefficiency,” Mutua said.

The Machakos Governor was referring to Jackson Musyoka Kalla, a former chief officer in Machakos County, who was fired by Mutua for engaging in corruption and now has been appointed as CAS in the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While making the appointments, Uhuru noted that they were meant to improve efficiency in service delivery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST