Friday, January 5, 2021 – Prophet Elvis Mboye, who is on record having prophesied about the Coronavirus and several other news breaking international events, will take over the airwaves across Africa this Sunday, January 7th, 2021.

Dubbed The Power of Prophecy, the sermon will be live in major media houses in several African countries.

In Kenya, the Prophet will be live on NTV (DSTV Channel 271) from 9:00 a.m (EAT)

Prophet Elvis Mbonye will also be live on EATV Tanzania 4:30 p.m (EAT)

In Uganda, the Prophet will be live on NTV Uganda from 11 a.m (EAT) and repeats on Thursdays at 12:00 pm (EAT)

Prophet Mbonye will also be live in Zimbabwe on ZBC (DSTV Channel 280) at 2:00 pm (CAT) and 3:00 pm (EAT)

See the schedule below