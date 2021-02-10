Inades Formation Kenya is looking for a suitable candidate to fill up the position of Intern – Inclusive Community Microfinance for Sustainable Development (ICOMED) Project.

This project addresses financial access gaps especially among rural communities.

Inades Formation Kenya has established and supported seven (7) Solidarity Fund for development (SOFDEV) units in three Counties of Kenya’s Lower Eastern that is, Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties.

Overview of the Organization

Inades Formation is a pan- African organization working in ten (10) African countries namely; Kenya, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Tchad, Cameroon, Togo, Congo DR, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania.

The network has a General Secretariat at Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. Inades Formation Kenya (IFK) is registered as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with mandate to work anywhere in Kenya for Economic and Social advancement of the people.

In the past four decades, IFK has concentrated most of the projects in Machakos, Makueni and Kitui Counties. The major areas of focus are food systems, community micro-finance, inclusive governance and climate change.

Inades Formation Kenya (IFK) provides learning opportunities to graduates while creating a pool of employable persons for both short term and long-term development-related careers. The opportunities are designed to develop useful job skills in individuals entering the work force.

Interns’ eligibility

Those eligible to apply and participate in the internship program shall be Kenyan citizens who meet the following criteria:

Graduates from Kenyan universities/reputable colleges with preference on finance related degrees e.g. Bachelor of Commerce.

Graduates who are 27 years old or younger, and willing to commit to the program for a maximum of six months.

Graduates with demonstrated good character, creativity, honesty and integrity, positive attitude, ability to learn

Roles and Responsibilities

The SOFDEV intern shall be engaged with Kitui County SOFDEV units including Kauma, Musengo and Yatta / Kwa Vonza units.

He/she shall perform the following roles and responsibilities;

Prepare relevant excel templates to record the units’ actual and updated membership, savings and loans data, the members’ interaction with the different savings and loan products, total loan uptake, level of loan repayment and rate of loan repayment.

Travel to the units’ location to record data according to the schedule provided

Provide weekly reports of the units to the national office through the SOFDEV project officer

Accompany the project officer to the field to address emerging issues whenever required

NB. Potential candidates will be required to declare any potential conflicts of interest e.g. a relative working for INADES FORMATION KENYA etc.

Duty Location: The successful candidate shall be based in Kitui town with frequent travels.

How to Apply:

Suitable and interested candidates for this position are invited to forward their applications; comprising: Curriculum vitae- including three professional referees who are not relatives, a cover letter, copies of certificates, with the subject heading, “Intern – Inclusive Community Microfinance for Sustainable Development (ICOMED).” addressed to:

Managing Director

Inades Formation Kenya

P.O. Box 1905-90100

Machakos- Kenya

Email: inadesformation.kenya@inadesfo.net

The closing date; 12th February 2021

Inades Formation Kenya is an equal opportunity employer.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.