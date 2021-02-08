Position: Education Technical Project Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities
- Ensure adherence with NRC policies, tools, handbooks and guidelines.
- Implement delegated Education project portfolio according to plan of action(according to strategy, proposals, budgets, plans and donor requirements)
- Participate in the planning, implementation, expansion, coordination and management of NRC’s AEP activities in Kakuma.
- Ensure proper and timely administrative, logistical, and financial arrangements and documentation needed for the implementation of the assigned programme components are prepared by the assigned team, in line with NRC procedures.
- Ensure monitoring of the AE programme components assigned, by contributing to data collection, spot visits, data analysis, and drafting of regular activity implementation/monitoring/evaluation reports, need-based.
- Ensure mobilization and enrolment of AEP learners at the start-up of the AEP project in close cooperation and coordination with other agencies (in particular UNHCR, UNICEF LWF, FCA, HI and WTK)
- Promote, advocate and implement community mobilization on the Right to Education for All (EFA), the concept of AEP, INEE standards, girl’s education, protection of vulnerable children and the rights of refugees, IDPs and Children With Disability (CWDs)
- Prepare timely periodic AEP progress reports as required by the line manager. (Weekly, Biweekly, Monthly or Quarterly and end of year project reports).
- Involve and inform communities and community leaders about the activities of project and conduct monthly PTA/community coordination meetings per camp.
- Any other task relevant to the position as requested by line manager.
- Coordinate with the World Food Program (WFP) to ensure that AEP learners receive school feeding and that all procedures are followed and completed in a timely manner.
- Ensure effective pre-positioning, timely, distribution and monitoring of school learning materials.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Education oriented towards Primary Education or related field of study, additional P1 certificate is an added advantage.
- Have a valid Teaching Certificate (Registered with TSC)
- At least 3 years of relevant work experience in Humanitarian, urban informal settlement, pastoralist or other educationally challenged people’s contexts
- Proven practical experience in the planning and execution of education projects for at least 3 years mostly in humanitarian assistance.
- Ability to initiate, develop, plan and implement an integrated programme.
- Excellent communication (spoken and written) skills, including the ability to explain and present technical information.
- Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities
- Be able to use a wide variety of computer software, including Word, Excel and Power Point
- Experience in Education project management and with evidence of successfully implementation of similar projects
- Sound knowledge of Human Rights and Humanitarian Protection programming principles
- Fluency in English, both written and verbal.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Participate in appropriate professional development of project portfolio
- Willingness to adhere to NRC code of conduct at all times in and outside work
Personal qualities
- Ability to work independently in a result oriented multi-tasking and multi-cultural environment.
- Analysing and critical thinking.
- Empowering and building trust.
- Ability to handle stress and insecure environments.
- Ability to resolve individual and group conflicts
- Ability to cope and support the team to cope well with change.
- Good planning and organisation skills.
- Project implementation supervisory skills.
