RTI International

Job Vacancy: Education Program Assistant

Location: Kisumu

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition by turning knowledge into practice.

The organization provides research, development, and technical services to government and commercial clients in more than 75 countries.

RTI International USAID-funded Tusome Early Grade Reading Activity is designed to dramatically improve primary literacy outcomes for approximately 7 million Kenyan children in grades 1–3,

by enhancing teachers’ capacity to effectively deliver classroom instruction, improving schools’ access to appropriate books and other learning materials, and providing instructional support and

supervision through a network of curriculum support officers.

Position Summary: The Education Program Assistant will provide technical support for the development and revision of instructional materials, work plans and specified frameworks.

This will include working with regional technical team in the implementation of Tusome in the region.

The Education Program Assistant reporting to the Regional Programs Education Officer will support the implementation of Tusome within the region.

The Assistant will collaborate with the MOE and TSC county officers for successful implementation of the program.

The Assistant will also provide support to for Curriculum support officers.

The assignment is designed to provide technical support for effective Tusome implementation.

Essential Duties:

The job function includes, but is not limited to the following responsibilities:

Support the Regional Education Programs Officer in the effective implementation of Tusome at the regional level

Contribute to development and revision of instructional materials

Participate in development and revision of training materials;

Collaborate with relevant MOE and TSC experts for effective implementation.

Support effective relationships with County and sub-county officials

Support the training of the technical team, CSO , head teachers and teachers;

Support monthly CSOs zonal/cluster teacher meetings

Undertake classroom observations

Provide support for Tusome monitoring activities in the region

Write Quality Reports for each activity

Undertake any other Tusome duties as requested by the Regional Education Programs Officer, Chief of Party, Deputy Chief of Party and Senior Education Program Specialist.

Minimum Required Education & Experience

BED/ BA and five (5) years of experience working in education sector; major in either Kiswahili and English languages is an added advantage

Experience with data collection and research studies, especially literacy and early mathematics is an added advantage

Experience supervising and training data collectors;

Knowledge of Kiswahili and English instruction in Kenya;

Experience working in urban slum areas; is added advantage

Demonstrated flexibility, adaptability and the ability to perform and collaborate under challenging conditions.

Strong planning, community mobilization and inter-cultural communication skills required.

Experienced in working with youth Groups implementing Education Programs

Experience working on a donor-funded project pertaining to technical and organization capacity development.

Skills & Abilities

Fluency in English and Kiswahili required.

Good communication and listening skills

High attention to detail

Ability to handle conflicting priorities

Report writing skills is an added advantage

Application Process

Interested candidates should CLICK HERE to submit a cover letter and curriculum vitae by 25th February, 2021 by 5.00 p.m.

RTI International is an Equal Opportunity Employer and only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

*No applicant will ever be asked for any payment either to secure a role with RTI International or as a follow-up to having been awarded a position with RTI International. If anyone ever approaches you asking for any such payment, please immediately email ethics@rti.org