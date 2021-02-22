Monday, 22 February 2021 – Controversial Luo man, Profesa Maxwell Ochieng, who is famous on Facebook ‘streets’, grabbed gossip headlines recently after he reportedly lost Ksh 750,000 to a Kisumu-based slay queen.

Maxwell, an employee of the United Nations, doesn’t hide the fact that he is a notorious womanizer with a stringent of girlfriends.

He documents his escapades on Facebook like a teenage boy despite clocking almost 40 and barely a week after he was allegedly robbed by slay queen Cynthia Achieng, he posted a photo chewing another slay queen in his house at Greenspan Estate, Nairobi.

This is what he posted on Facebook over the weekend.

