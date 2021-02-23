Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Political commentator, Prof. Herman Manyora, has hailed former Kimilili MP Mukhisa Kituyi over his mastery of economic matters and experience on matters governance.

He said the entry of Kituyi into Kenya’s political arena has helped expose the country’s political heavyweights for who they are.

Manyora argued that Kituyi’s bid to vie for the presidency plays an integral role in showing Kenyans that they have something better than tribe, money and popularity to consider when selecting the next leader.

According to Manyora, the immediate former secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has demonstrated that he best understands the economic problems ailing the country.

Apart from pointing out the problems, for instance, the ballooning public debt and unsustainable wage bill, Manyora said Kituyi also brings solutions to the table.

This, according to the University of Nairobi (UoN) lecturer, distinguishes Kituyi from all other aspirants, including ANC leader Musalia Mudavidi, who is synonymous with criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for excessive borrowing and choking Kenyans with heavy taxes.

“They are so short in offering solutions.”

“When you look at Kituyi, he is offering solutions, borrowing from his experience at UNCTAD.”

“What about the hustlers? It is all about lamentations, complaints pointing out problems…Then you begin seeing the direction this country needs to go.”

“When Kituyi talks about the problems and offers solutions, he does it in a manner that makes Mudavadi look like a kindergarten or primary school child trying to read matters of the economy.”

“Beyond criticizing, Mudavadi does not move a step further.”

“He does not go beyond citing his experience at the Treasury.”

“Mudavadi doesn’t show he understands why the country is borrowing and how we can mitigate the disaster of excessive borrowing.”

“Kituyi comes with freshness.”

“He brings some intellectual power to the political scene.”

“It does not have to be him for president.”

“But his thoughts will help us know which direction the country needs to take,” said Manyora.

