Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has claimed that Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) will pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga agreed to ‘bribe’ them with Sh 2 million car grant.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Kindiki, who is a former Senate Majority leader, said even when BBI lands in the National Assembly and the Senate, it will pass because the duo will use bribes and intimidation to pass the document.

However, Kindiki said when the BBI will be subjected to a referendum, it will flop badly because Kenyans will reject it en masse.

“BBI will pass in the County Assemblies due to the promised car grants. It will pass in both Houses of Parliament where the Executive and the entire ex-Opposition are in control. It will finally be rejected by an angry public in the referendum vote,” Kindiki wrote.

Kindiki is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies who are opposed to BBI.

