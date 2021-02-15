Monday, February 15, 2021 – Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Secretary-General, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, has rubbished the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), terming it as a waste of Kenyans time and money.

In an interview with KTN News on Monday, Kituyi stated that the BBI report is not a priority at the moment and it will not solve the problems Kenyans are now facing.

He went on to say that the government should now be focusing on post-Covid recovery, strengthening the country’s economy, healthcare among other important issues.

Kituyi also shunned down the ‘hustler- dynasty’ narrative stating that the politics revolving around the narrative can lead to an artificial war that is quite costly.

Dr. Kituyi, who served as the Trade Minister in the government from 2002 to 2007, added that he will commence his campaigns at the Western part of the country.

He went on to criticize President Uhuru Kenyatta, the former Prime Minister and Deputy President William Ruto over the rising political temperatures in the country, stating that they have done little to nothing to curb it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST