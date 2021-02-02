Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has raised concerns about Deputy President William Ruto’s politics, saying the DP is beating drums of war ahead of 2022.

Addressing ODM MCAs at Co-operative University on Tuesday, Raila said a section of the political class is hell-bent on pushing the country to the edge for their selfish interest.

He called on Kenyans to be wary of leaders propagating violence saying the country’s stability is at stake.

“Already drums of war are being sounded and it is easy to tell how it will end.”

“We have to decide whether we want violence after every election cycle,” Raila said.

Raila also backed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s promise to give a car loan to the Ward representatives, saying it is long overdue.

“If MPs receive a Sh7 million car grant why will it be a crime and you are the people who are in contact with the people?” the ODM boss posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST