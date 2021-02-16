Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Uasin Gishu county gubernatorial loser, Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop alias Buzeki, has asked Kenyans to pray for President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is running the government alone.

Speaking on Tuesday, Buzeki said Deputy President William Ruto, who is constitutionally mandated to be Uhuru’s aide, has left his job to focus on the 2022 succession politics and campaigns.

The tycoon asked Kenyans to remember the Head of State in their prayers to get double energy to run the country.

“There is only one person who is running the government right now, the other one (Ruto) left his job. We need to pray for Uhuru Kenyatta to get double energy because he is running the country alone,” Buzeki said.

Buzeki further poked holes in Ruto’s campaign strategy saying he is making it look like it is a must for him to be elected the president come 2022.

” Kibaki failed two times in his quest to clinch the presidency but succeeded on his third attempt, Uhuru failed in 2007 but he was later elected in 2013, why are some people campaigning like, if they will not get elected, then the country will not move on?” he posed.

