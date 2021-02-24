Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Popular Kenyan rapper, King Kaka, has lambasted Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) for passing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

By Wednesday, more than 38 of 47 county assemblies had passed the document with only Baringo County rejecting the bill.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had promised the MCAs a Sh 2 million car grant each, a move that was interpreted by the anti-BBI team as a bribe to the ward representatives for the Bill to sail through the counties.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, King Kaka likened MCAs to Judas, saying they have been bribed to sell Kenyans.

“And just like that the modern-day Judas’ wamepigwa 2Million wauze Kenyans,” King Kaka wrote on his social media page.

According to the holy book, Judas betrayed Jesus for a bribe of thirty pieces of silver by identifying him with a kiss to arresting soldiers of the High Priest Caiaphas, who then turned him over to Pontius Pilate’s soldiers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST