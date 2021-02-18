Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has urged Mt Kenya residents to separate Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

In an interview with Gukena FM on Wednesday, Kibicho said BBI has nothing to do with 2022 politics, especially the presidential ambitions of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Kibicho said it is not automatic that if Kenya goes to a referendum and the bill is passed, Raila will be President.

“People should separate BBI from the former PM. Raila is not BBI and it’s not written anywhere that if BBI passes Raila will become President,” Kibicho said.

Kibicho said the BBI will address the region’s representation and resource allocation complaints once and for all.

“We should support BBI whether it’s Raila or whoever supporting it. Once we pass the BBI then we can think about who will be President,” he said. “BBI is not a presidential election.”

Kibicho said he thinks the bill is unpopular in parts of the Mt Kenya region because the residents think it will propel Raila Odinga to the presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST