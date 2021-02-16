Tuesday, 16 February 2021 – Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji was buried at the Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi, a few hours after he succumbed while undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Despite the power and influence that he wielded, Haji’s final resting place was just a simple grave.

Haji passed away on Monday morning at the Aga Khan University Hospital after a long illness.

He had been flown in from Turkey on Saturday, where he had been undergoing treatment since December.

Check out his simple grave.

