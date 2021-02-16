Tuesday, 16 February 2021 – Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji was buried at the Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi, a few hours after he succumbed while undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Despite the power and influence that he wielded, Haji’s final resting place was just a simple grave.

Haji passed away on Monday morning at the Aga Khan University Hospital after a long illness.

He had been flown in from Turkey on Saturday, where he had been undergoing treatment since December.

Check out his simple grave.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply