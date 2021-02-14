Sunday, 14 February 2021 – A 26-year-old Ugandan radio presenter identified as Allan Mandela alias Sports King Mateeka, lost his life after he was hacked to death by his girlfriend.

The deceased, who was a sports presenter at Hunters FM, was found lying in a pool of blood in his room, a few meters from his workplace.

The deceased’s girlfriend, Loyce Mbaine, confessed to police that she was behind the heinous murder after she was arrested.

Loyce alleged that she killed Allan after she tested positive for HIV.

The suspect is said to have been depressed after knowing her status.

She felt betrayed that her deceased boyfriend has never revealed his status to her for the time that they had been together.

Loyce and her deceased boyfriend had dated for two and a half years.

According to Hunters FM station manager Mr. Rogers Akandwanaho, the suspect attempted to escape after killing her boyfriend but they managed to subdue her. Police then came and arrested her.

“I had stopped them from bringing girls in their rooms around the workplace and how the suspect came in last night I don’t know. We only had noise in the morning. She tried to escape but my staff stopped her and she locked herself inside and called police that came and arrested her,” he said.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

Here are photos of the deceased radio presenter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST