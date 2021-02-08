Monday, 08 February 2021 – A middle-aged woman from Chogoria is in trouble after she stabbed her mpango wa kando to death on Saturday night.

According to a police report, the suspect, who is identified as Susan Gakii, stabbed her 42-year-old lover to death after he refused to spend the night in her house.

Gakii is said to have stabbed the deceased in the chest and attempted to commit suicide by stabbing herself in the stomach.

Police say that Gakii and her deceased ‘mpango wa kando’, who is married, had gone for a night out and after the date, he escorted her home.

After they are arrived at her house, she is said to have warned Kahiga against leaving the house without sleeping with her.

“This led to a confrontation. Gakii, thereafter, picked a kitchen knife and stabbed Kahiga in the right side of his chest,” a police report reads.

The suspect then raised the alarm after she realized the gravity of her stupid action, attracting the attention of neighbours.

Neighbours broke into the house and rushed Gakii and Kahiga to a nearby hospital.

Kahiga was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the suspect’s condition is stable and she will face the full force of the law after being discharged from the hospital.

Here’s a photo of Gakii and her late mpango wa kando.

