Monday, 01 February 2021 – There was drama during the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor’s father after South Mugirango MP, Silvanus Osoro and Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, engaged in a fistfight in front of Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Trouble started after Simba Arati told Ruto to keep off leaders from Kisii who have questionable characters while addressing mourners.

“We have several leaders here in the company of our Deputy President who have a tainted life. These are fraudsters who should not be allowed to take up any leadership position,” said Arati.

Osoro, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, rushed to the podium and attempted to grab the microphone from Arati, leading to a fist fight.

Arati over-powered Osoro during the dramatic event and wrestled him to the ground like a toddler.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST