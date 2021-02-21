Sunday, 21 February 2021 – Mercy Gitiri is the main suspect in the brutal murder of deceased business lady, Caroline Wanjiku, whose body was found in a thicket in Kajiado.

2 days before Caroline was murdered, Mercy had sent her threatening messages warning her of dire consequences after a business deal went sour.

Mercy, a senior staff at Embu County Government, had reportedly connected Caroline with a tender worth Ksh 2 Million at KPLC and after the tender went through, she refused to give her the money that they had agreed before she ‘pushed’ the tender.

Mercy has been described as a ruthless and arrogant county worker by those who know her.

See her photos.

