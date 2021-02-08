Monday, 08 February 2021 – Loud-mouthed Kapsaret Member of Parliament and Ruto’s spanner boy, Oscar Sudi, took a break from politics to spend time with his family.

Sudi shared photos with his family at a famous resort in Eldoret where they had memorable moments.

“I spent the better part of this day with family at Tiret Riverside Resort & Spa. I enjoyed the Zipline ride and tantalising food. The amazing resort is located opposite Eldoret International Airport in Kapseret Constituency. Let’s promote such local investments,” he wrote.

