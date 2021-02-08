Monday, 08 February 2021 – Loud-mouthed Kapsaret Member of Parliament and Ruto’s spanner boy, Oscar Sudi, took a break from politics to spend time with his family.

Sudi shared photos with his family at a famous resort in Eldoret where they had memorable moments.

“I spent the better part of this day with family at Tiret Riverside Resort & Spa. I enjoyed the Zipline ride and tantalising food. The amazing resort is located opposite Eldoret International Airport in Kapseret Constituency. Let’s promote such local investments,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply