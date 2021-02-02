Tuesday, 02 February 2021 – Fiery Dagoretti Member of Parliament, Simba Arati, was confronted by his South Mugirango counterpart, Sylvanus Osoro, after he advised Deputy President William Ruto, to cut links with fraudsters and conmen, who have been accompanying him while disguised as leaders.

While addressing mourners during the tense burial, Arati lectured Ruto saying “We have several leaders here in the company of our Deputy President who have a tainted life.

“These are fraudsters who should not be allowed to take up any leadership position,”

This prompted Osoro to storm the podium breathing fire.

The 3 politicians whom Arati was calling fraudsters disguised as leaders were Osoro, Zaheer Jhanda and Don Bosco Gichana.

They have been accompanying Ruto to public functions.

In this photo, they are pictured seated side by side with the Deputy President.

