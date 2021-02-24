Our client, a company in the oil industry is looking for vibrant Petrol Station Attendants.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Run fuel pumps and fill fuel tanks of vehicles with fuel particular levels
- Charge purchases through cash, debit or credit cards and give customers with receipts
- Carry out minor repairs and maintenance of vehicles
- Wash windshields and check fluid levels and air pressure
- Replace tires, light bulbs and windshield- wiper blades
- Grease and oil vehicles or particular parts of automobiles
- Check and refill engine oil
- Prepare day by day reports of fuel, oil, and other sales
- Order stock, and price and shelve incoming goods
- Sanitize parking areas, offices, restrooms, and tools, and remove garbage
- Maintain customer records and follow up occasionally
Qualifications
- KCSE Certificate
- A higher education qualification document is an added advantage
- Flexible to work long hours
- 2 to 5 years of experience
- A certificate of good conduct.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.
The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 28-02-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.