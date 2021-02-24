Our client, a company in the oil industry is looking for vibrant Petrol Station Attendants.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

  • Run fuel pumps and fill fuel tanks of vehicles with fuel particular levels
  • Charge purchases through cash, debit or credit cards and give customers with receipts
  • Carry out minor repairs and maintenance of vehicles
  • Wash windshields and check fluid levels and air pressure
  • Replace tires, light bulbs and windshield- wiper blades
  • Grease and oil vehicles or particular parts of automobiles
  • Check and refill engine oil
  • Prepare day by day reports of fuel, oil, and other sales
  • Order stock, and price and shelve incoming goods
  • Sanitize parking areas, offices, restrooms, and tools, and remove garbage
  • Maintain customer records and follow up occasionally

Qualifications

  • KCSE Certificate
  • A higher education qualification document is an added advantage
  • Flexible to work long hours
  • 2 to 5 years of experience
  • A certificate of good conduct.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 28-02-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.

