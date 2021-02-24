Our client, a company in the oil industry is looking for vibrant Petrol Station Attendants.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Run fuel pumps and fill fuel tanks of vehicles with fuel particular levels

Charge purchases through cash, debit or credit cards and give customers with receipts

Carry out minor repairs and maintenance of vehicles

Wash windshields and check fluid levels and air pressure

Replace tires, light bulbs and windshield- wiper blades

Grease and oil vehicles or particular parts of automobiles

Check and refill engine oil

Prepare day by day reports of fuel, oil, and other sales

Order stock, and price and shelve incoming goods

Sanitize parking areas, offices, restrooms, and tools, and remove garbage

Maintain customer records and follow up occasionally

Qualifications

KCSE Certificate

A higher education qualification document is an added advantage

Flexible to work long hours

2 to 5 years of experience

A certificate of good conduct.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 28-02-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.