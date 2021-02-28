JOB TITLE: PERSONAL ASSISTANT

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI – THIKA ROAD

PACKAGE:Ksh 20,000/-

Responsibilities

Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls

Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the director

Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation

Reminding the director of important tasks and deadlines

Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence

Managing files and filing systems

Implementing and maintaining administrative systems

Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients

Collating and filing expenses

Running the directors personal errands

Any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Discretion and trustworthiness: you will often be party of confidential information.

Flexibility and adaptability.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Ability to multitask.

Male candidates are encouraged to apply

How to Apply

Applicants to send their CVs to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke. Deadline for application is 15th March 2021