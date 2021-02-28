JOB TITLE: PERSONAL ASSISTANT

NATURE OF JOB:  FULL TIME

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI – THIKA ROAD

PACKAGE:Ksh 20,000/-

Responsibilities

  • Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls
  • Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the director
  • Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation
  • Reminding the director of important tasks and deadlines
  • Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence
  • Managing files and filing systems
  • Implementing and maintaining administrative systems
  • Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients
  • Collating and filing expenses
  • Running the directors personal errands
  • Any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

  • Discretion and trustworthiness: you will often be party of confidential information.
  • Flexibility and adaptability.
  • Good oral and written communication skills.
  • Ability to multitask.
  • Male candidates are encouraged to apply

How to Apply

Applicants to send their CVs to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke. Deadline for application is 15th March 2021

