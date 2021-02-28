JOB TITLE: PERSONAL ASSISTANT
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI – THIKA ROAD
PACKAGE:Ksh 20,000/-
Responsibilities
- Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls
- Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the director
- Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation
- Reminding the director of important tasks and deadlines
- Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence
- Managing files and filing systems
- Implementing and maintaining administrative systems
- Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients
- Collating and filing expenses
- Running the directors personal errands
- Any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications
- Discretion and trustworthiness: you will often be party of confidential information.
- Flexibility and adaptability.
- Good oral and written communication skills.
- Ability to multitask.
- Male candidates are encouraged to apply
How to Apply
Applicants to send their CVs to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke. Deadline for application is 15th March 2021