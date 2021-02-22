Monday, 22 February 2021 – Controversial city pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre, is over the moon after he spotted his image splashed on a public service vehicle.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Ng’ang’a claimed that the owner of the matatu decided to honour him after receiving blessings through the sermons that he broadcasts on Sasa TV, a struggling Christian TV station that he owns.

“The owner of this bus said he was blessed after believing God’s teaching on sasa tv,” Ng’ang’a wrote and shared the photo.

Ng’ang’a is among the most controversial preachers in Africa and despite the controversies that surround him, some brainwashed Kenyans still believe he is a true man of God.

His wife once exposed him as a serial drunkard and notorious skirt-chaser.

