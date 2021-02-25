Thursday, 25 February 2021 – Renowned actor, Pascal Tokodi, is the man of the moment after he shared a video interacting with President Uhuru Kenyatta when he met him strolling along State House Road.

Tokodi took a short video interacting with the Head of State and requesting him to watch Selina Show that he acts on Maisha Magic, sparking mixed reactions among online users.

Some people felt that Tokodi should have engaged the President in more pressing issues especially those affecting the youths other than just telling him to watch the show.

Tokodi has since faced endless trolls on social media after the video went viral.

He has been trending on Twitter with thousands of Kenyans attacking him for wasting a golden opportunity to engage the President in a meaningful talk.

However, the talented actor says he doesn’t care about the trolls since he is a very positive person.

“Checking out the comments, I am used to the trolls and at the end of the day, words don’t hurt. I am a very positive guy,” he said.

The only thing that Tokodi regrets not doing after meeting the Head of State is taking a selfie with him.

“I regret I did not get his selfie. My dad has a photo with the President and so it would be good,” he said.

