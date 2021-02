Thursday, 25 February 2021 – A distressed family is pleading with well-wishers to help them find their kin, who has been missing for almost a week.

The missing businessman identified as Mathenge Irungu, the CEO of Recovery Investments, disappeared on Friday under controversial circumstances and since then, his phone is off.

His pregnant wife is in distress after receiving the sad news.

If anyone has seen Mathenge, kindly report to the nearest police station.

