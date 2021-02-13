Saturday, 13 February 2021 – Mzee Kiengei, who presents a popular morning show on Kameme FM alongside Gatonye Wa Mbugua, is among the most famous vernacular presenters in the Mt Kenya region.

He commands a huge audience in Central Kenya thanks to his witty character.

Despite his current fame, Kiengei rose from humble beginnings in Nakuru Town where he was a street comedian.

Kiengei would move around markets in the town entertaining traders and in return, he would get cash hand-outs.

He also used to hawk music Cds.

However, things have changed for the better after he became famous.

Kiengei, a well-known skirt-chaser, now drives a posh Range Rover and lives in Membley, a lavish estate along Thika Road.

According to reports, he is among the best paid vernacular presenters.

See photos of his flamboyant lifestyle.

