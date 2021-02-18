Thursday, 18 February 2021 – Former Radio Citizen Presenter, Syombua Osiany, has congratulated her husband, David Osiany, after he was appointed the new Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development after the Cabinet was reshuffled by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.

In her heartfelt message, the seasoned radio presenter promised to give her husband full support as he takes over office.

“Babe, you know you have all the support on my knees NOW than ever. Go and conquer the world,” she wrote.

“Favour is upon you, success will be your portion. You will deliver for Kenya and beyond. I have so much faith in you. Let the world experience what I get to experience daily,” she added.

Osiany, a Policy Communications expert, previously served as an adviser to the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on youth affairs.

