Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Omosh, has been the talk of social media after his plight was highlighted.

Omosh broke into tears as he narrated how life turned against him after he was rendered jobless.

He revealed that he has been surviving through donations from friends and neighbours and begged for any job.

Some Kenyans flooded to social media and accused his family members of neglecting him after his sad story was aired.

However, Omosh’s blood sister, Naomi Kamau, who goes by the name Alisson on Mother in Law, has trashed rumours that they neglected him.

According to Allison, who is one of the best producers in the country, they have done everything possible as a family to help Omosh.

“Before you start crucifying us online as a family for neglecting our brother, reach out and get our side of the story, no sane human being can neglect his or her blood relation.

Omosh is our brother and we love and care, we’ve done everything humanly possible to stand with our brother and we’ll still do over the years, come sit us down we reason together, I’ll stop it at that coz these are issues we don’t want to share with the media, we’re a family and we’ll try sort our shit, ”she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST