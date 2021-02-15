Monday, 15 February 2021 – Famous Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh, can now afford to smile as well-wishers continue to shower him with goodies after his plight was highlighted.

Officials from a real estate company visited Omosh and his family yesterday and gifted him a free piece of land measuring 40 by 80 at Malaa in the outskirts of Nairobi.

They promised to help him start his homeownership journey.

Omosh has been struggling to pay rent after he was rendered jobless.

His rent arrears had accumulated to Ksh 150,000.

Omosh shed tears of joy after he was surprised with free land

See photos

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST