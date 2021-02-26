Friday, 26 February 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh, has cleared the air after endless rumours that his sister, Naomi Kamau, who is a renowned producer, abandoned him when he sunk into alcoholism and went broke.

Speaking in an interview on KTN, Omosh said that he is in good terms with his sister and added that she stood with him during his lowest moment.

“We are in good terms. My sister Naomi stood with me at my lowest. God bless her,” he said and revealed that she paid close to Ksh 300,000 to take him to rehab.

He vowed that he will manage the money that he received from well-wishers well so that his children can get quality education.

“I have been supported by people in the country and even in the diaspora. I am sincerely grateful,” Omosh stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST