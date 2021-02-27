Vacant Position: Office Manager

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Food and Beverage (Juice and snacks )

Duties and key responsibilities:

  • Act as the point of contact among executives, employees, clients, and other external partners
  • To Handle / Check all purchase Invoices are correctly billed to us & that we have fully recovered all its costs / charges. Verify / Approve these Invoices.
  • Checking and Approval of all outgoing Draft Invoices to any Clients. Also to approve all such final Invoices for all Clients and to ensure all its attached documents are correct & as per its requirements & per what is stated in Invoices
  • Attend all Executive meetings as desired and to identify and record all action items, for follow-up and necessary action.
  • Acquire and retain in digital format all the required documents, for timely retrieval of all digital resources required for Committee operations.
  • Performs additional duties when required, including drafting brochures and organizing the filing system.
  • Assists with setting meetings and organizing events when needed.
  • Conducting consumer research, competitive landscape scoping, as well as discussing with Brand Companies, and utilizing industry journals to inform the planning process for the assigned brand portfolio.

Qualifications:

  • Business Administration, Marketing, or similar business degree
  • Must have 5 years’ experience in FMCG i.e., beverages specifically juicy and snacks products and experience in logistics between departments.
  • Knowledge and understanding of customs legislation, tariffs, import/export documentation, customs clearance, bond management and customs declaration
  • Knowledge of procurement and supply chain management
  • With an ability to follow up and handle all office administration and sales reports.
  • Proficiency in MS PowerPoint, Word and Excel
  • Strong office management skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent planning and organizing skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to manage and make best use of relationships at various levels.
  • Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
  • Preferably have a car.
  • Flexible to move and travel within the region as the business dictates.

To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com on or before 5th March 2021.

Clearly indicate the exact position (OFFICE MANAGER) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placements.

