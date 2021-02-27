Vacant Position: Office Manager

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Food and Beverage (Juice and snacks )

Duties and key responsibilities:

Act as the point of contact among executives, employees, clients, and other external partners

To Handle / Check all purchase Invoices are correctly billed to us & that we have fully recovered all its costs / charges. Verify / Approve these Invoices.

Checking and Approval of all outgoing Draft Invoices to any Clients. Also to approve all such final Invoices for all Clients and to ensure all its attached documents are correct & as per its requirements & per what is stated in Invoices

Attend all Executive meetings as desired and to identify and record all action items, for follow-up and necessary action.

Acquire and retain in digital format all the required documents, for timely retrieval of all digital resources required for Committee operations.

Performs additional duties when required, including drafting brochures and organizing the filing system.

Assists with setting meetings and organizing events when needed.

Conducting consumer research, competitive landscape scoping, as well as discussing with Brand Companies, and utilizing industry journals to inform the planning process for the assigned brand portfolio.

Qualifications:

Business Administration, Marketing, or similar business degree

Must have 5 years’ experience in FMCG i.e., beverages specifically juicy and snacks products and experience in logistics between departments.

Knowledge and understanding of customs legislation, tariffs, import/export documentation, customs clearance, bond management and customs declaration

Knowledge of procurement and supply chain management

With an ability to follow up and handle all office administration and sales reports.

Proficiency in MS PowerPoint, Word and Excel

Strong office management skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent planning and organizing skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to manage and make best use of relationships at various levels.

Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Preferably have a car.

Flexible to move and travel within the region as the business dictates.

To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com on or before 5th March 2021.

Clearly indicate the exact position (OFFICE MANAGER) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placements.