Position: Office Boy

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Manufacturing and warehouse

Duties and key responsibilities:

  • Monitor guests and inform appropriate employee regarding guest requests for department.
  • Maintain records of guest visits in visitors’ log and maintain office phone list to help visitors and employees in all communication.
  • Coordinate with various departments and reserve conference room and equipment for customer visits and staff meetings.
  • Attend, screen and divert all incoming calls and forward messages to appropriate staff and carry out night office duties.
  • Administer and distribute all magazines, newspapers and journals to appropriate staff or library.
  • Work with vendors to repair equipment, maintain building and perform HVAC adjustments or light replacements.
  • Performs clerical duties, including, but not limited to, type, photocopy, scan correspondence, meeting notes, and forms, mailing and filing correspondence, placing orders, and answering calls, edit documents for accuracy.
  • Maintain the Committee calendar for the Chairman and ensure it is adhered to.
  • Assists with setting meetings and organizing events when needed
  • Performs additional duties when required, including drafting brochures and organizing the filing system
  • Ensure neat and clean front office area maintain effective environment both employees and customers.
  • Maintain all office equipment’s such as copiers, fax machine and first aid kit to facilitate smooth office functioning.
  • Provide external and internal support to electrician, locksmith, janitor and maintain security
  • Run company errands

Qualifications:

  • Diploma in Business Administration or equivalent
  • Over two-year total working experience;
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Programs
  • Self-Driven;
  • Exceptional Communication Skills;
  • Attention to Details;
  • Professional Appearance;
  • Strong Problem-Solving Skills;
  • Excellent Organisational Skills;
  • Enthusiastic and Reliable

How to Apply

To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com on or before 5th February 2021.

Clearly indicate the exact position (OFFICE ASSISTANT) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placements.

