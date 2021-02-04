The Kenya Institute of Supplies Examination Board (KISEB) is a body corporate established by the Supplies Practitioners Management (SPM) Act 2007.

The Examinations Board is mandated to: prescribe and regulate syllabuses of instruction for professional supplies certification for persons seeking registration under SPM Act; prepare and conduct examinations for persons seeking registration under SPM Act; issue professional qualifying certificates and other awards to candidates who have satisfied the examination requirements.

Pursuant to this mandate, the Board invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the posts listed below:

EXAM OFFICE ASSISTANT

REF NO. KISEB/06/2021

Perform wide range of administrative and office support activities to facilitate the efficient operation of the Board.

Main Responsibilities

General clerical duties including photocopying mailing,

Maintain electronic and hard copy filing system

Retrieve documents from filing system

Handle requests for information and data

Prepare written responses to routine enquiries

Prepare and modify documents including correspondence, reports, drafts, memos and emails

Schedule and coordinate meetings, appointments, travel arrangements

Maintain office supply inventories

Coordinate maintenance of office equipment

Coordinate and maintain records for staff, parking, and petty cash

Undertake other tasks or assignments within the area of competence as directed by the supervisor.

Education and Experience

Diploma in Business-related courses

Computer skills and knowledge

Knowledge of operation of standard office equipment

Knowledge of clerical and administrative procedures and systems such as filing and record keeping

Knowledge of principles and practice of basic office management

Minimum one- year experience

Key Competencies

Communication skills

Planning and organising

Prioritizing

Information gathering and information monitoring

Attention to detail and accuracy

Customer service orientation

Flexibility

Adaptability

Teamwork

How to Apply

Soft copy applications:

Interested persons should send their detailed application cover letter and Curriculum Vitae (CV) ONLY.

The Curriculum Vitae should include their day and evening telephone numbers, e- mail address and names and addresses of three referees.

Kindly submit a filled KISEB Job Application Template soft copy (saved in MS Excel) together with the application.

KISEB Job Application Template can be downloaded from www.kiseb.or.ke.

The application should reach the Acting Secretary/CEO on or before Friday 5th February 2021.

The application should be sent to the following email address: careers@kiseb.or.ke

Please note that:

KISEB is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with Disabilities, Women and Candidates from marginalized regions are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals and certified copies of their National Identity Card, Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts during interviews.