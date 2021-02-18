Key Responsibilities:

  • Interaction with clients, visitors, and vendors
  • Handling incoming calls and other communications including emails and social media queries.
  • Clerical duties, including, but not limited to, mailing, receipting, maintain inventories and filing correspondence, placing orders.
  • Attend product deliveries and ensure products are delivered to the right client and on time.
  • Performing general office clerk duties and errands
  • Organizing travel by booking accommodations and reservations needs as required.
  • Coordinating events as necessary
  • Creating, and maintaining, databases.

Qualifications

  • Should demonstrate proficiency in a variety of Computer software applications including Microsoft Office Suite: Word, Power point, Excel, Access, and Outlook.
  • Proficiency with accounting software will be an added advantage

Skills Required

  • Good written and oral communication skills
  • Strong organization skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Punctuality
  • Critical thinking skills
  • Teamwork and collaboration skills
  • Adaptability skills
  • Ability to multi-task

How to Apply:

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Office Administrator – Real Estate) to hr@lamline.co.ke by Sunday 21st February 2021 at 5:00pm. Indicate current/previous salary on your CV

