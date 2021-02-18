Key Responsibilities:

Interaction with clients, visitors, and vendors

Handling incoming calls and other communications including emails and social media queries.

Clerical duties, including, but not limited to, mailing, receipting, maintain inventories and filing correspondence, placing orders.

Attend product deliveries and ensure products are delivered to the right client and on time.

Performing general office clerk duties and errands

Organizing travel by booking accommodations and reservations needs as required.

Coordinating events as necessary

Creating, and maintaining, databases.

Qualifications

Should demonstrate proficiency in a variety of Computer software applications including Microsoft Office Suite: Word, Power point, Excel, Access, and Outlook.

Proficiency with accounting software will be an added advantage

Skills Required

Good written and oral communication skills

Strong organization skills

Interpersonal skills

Problem solving skills

Punctuality

Critical thinking skills

Teamwork and collaboration skills

Adaptability skills

Ability to multi-task

How to Apply:

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Office Administrator – Real Estate) to hr@lamline.co.ke by Sunday 21st February 2021 at 5:00pm. Indicate current/previous salary on your CV