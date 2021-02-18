Key Responsibilities:
- Interaction with clients, visitors, and vendors
- Handling incoming calls and other communications including emails and social media queries.
- Clerical duties, including, but not limited to, mailing, receipting, maintain inventories and filing correspondence, placing orders.
- Attend product deliveries and ensure products are delivered to the right client and on time.
- Performing general office clerk duties and errands
- Organizing travel by booking accommodations and reservations needs as required.
- Coordinating events as necessary
- Creating, and maintaining, databases.
Qualifications
- Should demonstrate proficiency in a variety of Computer software applications including Microsoft Office Suite: Word, Power point, Excel, Access, and Outlook.
- Proficiency with accounting software will be an added advantage
Skills Required
- Good written and oral communication skills
- Strong organization skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Problem solving skills
- Punctuality
- Critical thinking skills
- Teamwork and collaboration skills
- Adaptability skills
- Ability to multi-task
How to Apply:
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Office Administrator – Real Estate) to hr@lamline.co.ke by Sunday 21st February 2021 at 5:00pm. Indicate current/previous salary on your CV