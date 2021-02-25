Position : Office Administrative Assistant

Reporting to : Manager Human Resource & Administration

Job Grade : KLDC 8

No of Posts : 02

Job Ref : KLDC/009/2021

Job description

The ideal candidate will be responsible for general office administration, handling enquiries, receiving and attending to clients.

Responsibilities

Attending to visitors/clients;

Managing office protocol and etiquette;

Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries;

Preparing responses to routine correspondences;

Operating office equipment to include photocopying, printing;

Typing from drafts, manuscripts or recording dictation.

Management of e-office equipment.

Management of office protocol and office petty cash.

Ensuring security of office records, documents (including classified material) and equipments.

An officer at this position may be required to work for more than one officer.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must: –

Bachelors Degree in Secretarial Studies or Bachelor of Business and Office Management or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

Have a minimum of two (2) years relevant work experience;

A Certificate in Computer Applications (Windows, Ms-Word, Ms-Excel, Ms-PowerPoint, Ms-Access and Internet) from a recognized institution.

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to apply

Interested candidates are expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya. Specifically, they must obtain and submit with their application, copies of the following:

1. Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

2. Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

3. Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

4. Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

5. Clearance from recognized Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Suitably qualified candidates are advised to download and complete the Candidates’ Profile and Application Form (from the ‘Vacancies’ section at http://www.leathercouncil.go.ke) indicating the Job Reference Number on the Job Application Form and send to hra@leathercouncil.go.ke attaching certified copies of academic certificates and professional qualifications and National ID.

Hand-delivered application can also be dropped at the Council’s Reception Desk located at CPA Centre, 5th Floor, Thika Road, next to KCA University, so as to reach not later than 5.00 pm, on Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021.

Kenya Leather Development Council is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality.

Women, Youth, Persons living with disabilities and those from marginalized communities and minority groups are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.