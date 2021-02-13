Saturday, February 13, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Senator has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, to resign because they have both failed Kenyans.

Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, while reacting to the president’s ferocious verbal salvo directed at Ruto, said both leaders should resign from the government.

In a tweet on Friday, Ledama, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement party ticket, asked the two senior politicians to stop fighting and embarrassing each other in public and instead resign and pave way for new leadership.

“Both of you should resign! Acheni kuvuana nguo nje! (stope undressing each other in public),” Ledama tweeted.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi also challenged the president to step down if he had lost confidence in his deputy.

Havi argued Uhuru and Ruto were elected jointly as president and deputy president and were constitutionally inseparable.

“Let the President read the Constitution. The two of them were elected together: they came together, they can only resign together,” Havi said on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST