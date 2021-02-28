Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Oginga, has maintained that the ODM leader’s name will be on the ballot running for the presidency come 2022.

Speaking at the burial of Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s mother Selina Nasike, Oburu emphasized that Raila will not be endorsing anyone for the presidency until he gets a chance to serve as president.

He asked former National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders, among them Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula, to back his younger brother’s presidential quest instead of grumbling about the 2017 General Election.

“Raila will only give the presidency to any of the Luhya leaders after he has served his term,” noted Oburu.

The East African Legislative Assembly lawmaker stated that there is no better time for Raila to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta than in the forthcoming general elections, thereafter he will endorse any of them.

He asked Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula to stop daydreaming because that is what they were doing when asking for Raila’s endorsement.

“Some people are asking for Raila to endorse them.”

“Raila did not get the presidency.”

“How do you leave to somebody what you don’t have?” Oburu said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga and his Homa Bay counterpart, Cyprian Awiti, who advised Mudavadi and Wetang’ula to support Raila’s bid for the presidency to increase their chances of taking the mantle from him when he retires.

The Kenyan DAILY POST