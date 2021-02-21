Sunday, February 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Oginga, has hinted at going for James Orengo Senatorial seat come 2022 General Election.

Speaking yesterday, the 77-year-old East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member, said he was seriously considering returning to the Kenyan political scene through the Senate and would be running for the Siaya Senatorial seat in next year’s election.

“I am considering running for the seat.”

“ It is just that it is not yet time for declarations although at the right time I will make it official to the public,” Oburu was quoted as saying.

According to him, he has the required experience to serve in the Upper House, having been a legislator for over 20 years.

Orengo, a longtime ally of Raila Odinga, is yet to declare his political interests in the upcoming poll but there are rumours he is eyeing Siaya’s gubernatorial seat currently occupied by Cornel Rasanga, who is serving his second and final term in office.

Raila’s sister, Ruth Odinga, has also declared interest in the Kisumu gubernatorial seat come next year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST