Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – The National Youth Service (NYS) has yet again been caught in a scandal involving poor use of taxpayers’ money.

This is the third time that the institution is facing such a storm in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

A report by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu shows that tires, which are part of inventories worth Ksh 255 million, are lying at the National Youth Service(NYS) with no record of them being there.

The report also noted that spares procured in the 2014/2015 financial year worth Ksh 175.8 million have not been used since then and may be obsolete.

The spares recorded no movement or consumption in the financial years 2017/2018 and 2018/2019.

As per regulation 139 of the use of Public Finance Management (National government) regulations 2015, the OAG noted that the NYS needs to follow the asset management rules.

A further Ksh3.2 billion cannot be accounted for at NYS.

These are plant and heavy machinery funds that have not valued financial reporting since the inspection.

“The statement of financial positions as at June 30 reflects a total non-current assets balance of Ksh 4.9 billion, which includes an amount of Ksh 3.2 billion relating to plant and heavy machinery,” Gathungu stated.

It was noted that ownership documents for Ksh43.8 million worth of assets were not submitted for auditor verification.

In addition to that, 27 commuter buses had not been in use due to maintenance issues.

In her report, Gathungu also raised concerns over the spending of Ksh6.23 million of Women Enterprise Fund (WEF) on airtime allowances for the staff.

The amount was not taxed in line with the Income Tax Act, and no explanation was provided.

Ksh 6million of Ksh151.3 million being held under an untraceable M-Pesa account is also among the concerns raised by the OAG.

“Verification of the M-Pesa balance disclosed an amount of Ksh6.2 million under the utility account balance.”

“Management has not given any explanation or reconciliation for the omission,” she noted.

