Monday, February 15, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has recounted his first experience when he met the late Simeon Nyachae back in the 1980s.

The former Vice President was speaking during Simeon Nyachae’s burial ceremony at his home place in Kisii where other leaders had gathered to give the former minister a decent send-off.

“When I first met Mzee Simeon Nyachae, face to face, I had just been appointed Assistant Minister, actually it was on April Fool’s Day. I thought I was being fooled.”

At that time, Nyachae was the Chief Secretary, therefore the one to swear in Kalonzo as a newly appointed Assistant Minister.

According to Kalonzo, he drove himself to the State House in a pick-up, not knowing that they were not allowed into the State House.

“When I got to the State House, after the swearing-in, I explained to Nyachae how I got there.”

“He took pity on me and offered me a lift in his famous Mercedes, and I felt completely appreciated,” said Kalonzo who went on to become Assistant Minister for Works, Housing and Physical Planning from 1986 up to1988.

Kalonzo eulogized Nyachae as a kind-hearted and authoritative leader, adding that his leadership is to be celebrated and emulated.

