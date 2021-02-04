Thursday, 04 February 2021 – A Kenyan lady involved in drug trafficking in Seychelles has been deported.

The suspect identified as Anwar Onezime was deported in the early hours of Monday, February 1, 2021, by the deputy commissioner of police in Seychelles, Ted Barbe, and handed over to the Kenyan authority at JKIA.

The 30-year lady who hails from Mombasa was married to a Seychelles national.

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkawalan confirmed the incident saying, “There was an operation last night (Sunday night) and an individual involved in drug trafficking was arrested and has been deported from the country.

This is the work of the police. They have to explain to foreigners that they should not be involved in such acts when in Seychelles and if they persist, they will have to leave the country… (..) We will take action. I am following closely the work being done by the police and I will give them my full support.

﻿I am also following the work of the ANB (Anti-Narcotics Bureau) and I hope there will be some reforms”

Here are photos of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.