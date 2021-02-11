Thursday, 11 February 2021 – Seasoned media personality, Anita Nderu, has hinted that she is in love as she turns 31 years old.

The former Capital FM presenter, who has never dated a Kenyan man or a man with black skin, shared a photo locking lips with her new mzungu boyfriend during her lavish birthday party yesterday.

She deleted the photo shortly after for reasons best known to her but Netizens had already captured it.

Anita Nderu was previously dating a man of Indian origin identified as Sun Man on Instagram.

Here are photos of her ex-boyfriend.

