Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – No teacher in the country will ever drink alcohol and abuse drugs as long as he/she wants to stay in the teaching profession.

This is according to the new guidelines for teachers unveiled by Education CS Prof. George Magoha.

According to Magoha, under the proposed Competency-Based-Curriculum, all teachers will have to adhere to the stipulated code of conduct and those seeking employment to be evaluated under it.

Teachers will have to live a good lifestyle that students can learn from. The Magoha-led Ministry is seeking to reduce incidents of sexual affairs between teachers and students and also curb the drug menace in schools.

Under the new guidelines, teachers will be required to abstain from alcohol and drug abuse, other than presenting academic papers to justify their employment.

They will also have to prove that they can maintain good conduct and guide students to adhere to the same too.

“We have recommended that good conduct will be part of the characteristics of a teacher, not only a certificate because we are developing a child to be ethical, hence the teacher must lead by example,” said one of the Ministry officials.

For students, CS Magoha contemplated conducting blood tests on students to curb drug abuse in schools.

Any student who would test positive would be expelled and barred from joining other institutions.

