INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY

(PROCUREMENT SECTION)

Have you recently graduated from college and looking for an internship opportunity? Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) has an exciting opening for two (2) Interns to join its Procurement Section for three (3) months.

MEDS was started in 1986 with the core mandate of providing reliable, quality and affordable Health Products & Technologies, Quality Assurance and Health Advisory Services. It is a Christian not-for profit organization registered as a Trust of the ecumenical partnership of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK).

Internship opportunity will be offered to holders of Bachelor’s Degree in Procurement or Supply Chain or any Business related field or Pharmacy with proficiency in computer applications mainly excel worksheets.

How To Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please apply through online link below:

https://hr.meds.or.ke:8445/recruitmentportal/files/html/login.html?tenantId=efab2afa-98c8-4e21-8499-09088c7bb833

By: 5th March 2021

(only shortlisted candidates will be contacted)